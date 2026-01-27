Can you believe the Yaber Projector L2s is only $102 right now?!

I grew up dreaming of having a projector, but they were expensive, bulky, and honestly, not that good! Things have definitely changed, and this deal gets you a pretty good projector like the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for just a bit over $100! Buy the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for just $101.97 ($68.02 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. More specifically, it is sold by Woot and shipped by Amazon. That said, Woot is an Amazon-owned deals website. Also, the offer only applies to the Misty White version. The Charcoal White one is slightly pricier at $119.97.

I am a bit of a weirdo: I don’t own a TV. That said, I still enjoy streaming my favorite films and videos on a large screen. My projector is one of my favorite possessions, and I know casual users will have a great experience with the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema. It’s only $101.97, too!

This is actually the cheapest projector we would still recommend. Our co-workers at SoundGuys.com really liked it. You just need to keep your expectations in check, as you can’t really compare this to expensive alternatives. All things considered, though, you’re getting a lot of value for your nearly $102 bucks.

This little guy can project an image of up to 150 inches. It offers Full HD resolution and 700 lumens of brightness. That’s not the brightest, but it will work well in medium to low illumination.

Moving on to audio quality, we were actually quite surprised by it. Projector speakers are usually pretty bad, but this one comes with a couple of 8W JBL-powered speakers. It gets pretty loud and clear. If you’re not satisfied, you can also look into the best Bluetooth speakers to upgrade the sound experience.

You’ll enjoy a clean and straightforward design. It has no smart TV OS, but you can mirror content to it, and there’s a physical HDMI port if you prefer a physical connection. Another thing it is missing is a built-in battery, so you’ll need to plug it into an outlet to use it. We would like to see these features added, but we can’t complain when the projector is decent and costs so little!

Interested? This is a record-low price, so the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema has never been cheaper. Get it while it’s hot!

Follow