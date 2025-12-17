Deal: The Yaber L2s projector is too awesome for just $101.98!

I always wanted to have a projector growing up, but that was something only rich kids had. I finally managed to accomplish that dream! Not only can I afford it, but projectors have gotten impressively accessible. For example, the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema is normally only $169.99, and right now you can get it for even cheaper! Buy the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for just $101.98 ($68.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Only the Misty White color version is available at this low price. If you want the Charcoal White model, that one is $119.98, which is arguably still a great deal!

I am one of those weird people who don’t own a TV. I still enjoy streaming the occasional film and watching online videos, though, and using my mobile devices doesn’t exactly offer the best experience. I got a projector, and it is the best decision I have made in a long time. My movie nights are now magical, and yours can be too for only a bit over a Benjamin.

The Yaber L2s is still the cheapest projector we would still recommend. Our co-workers at SoundGuys.com really liked it, too. Just keep your expectations in check, as this is far from being a premium projector. For the price, though, it will offer a very pleasant experience.

This little guy can project at up to 150in, featuring a Full HD resolution at 700 lumens of brightness. It won’t perform very well under bright lighting, but it will excel in medium to low illumination. That said, we were actually quite surprised by the audio quality, which is an area where projectors often suffer. The JBL speaker duo actually sounds pretty good, and it gets relatively loud. However, these still don’t compare to the best Bluetooth speakers available, but you can also use those with this projector.

The design is clean and straightforward, as is the general experience. My only complaint is that it isn’t truly portable, as it lacks a built-in battery. It needs to be plugged in to work. Then again, you’re only paying about $100 bucks for it! I think we can ignore that downside.

Oh, and it also has no smart TV OS. You can mirror to it, though. There’s also an HDMI port for a physical connection, or simply using a smart TV dongle. Those are cheap these days.

This is still a record-low price for the Yaber L2s, so take advantage of this deal while you can. WE would honestly recommend it at full price, so this deal is a really hefty cherry on top.

