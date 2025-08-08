Deal: The Yaber L2s Projector is just $134.98, and it's actually quite enjoyable!

Projectors are kind of magical. Nothing quite beats enjoying a weekend movie, cozied up in your favorite blankie, in a dark room, with a projector playing a movie on your wall. The thing is, projectors were usually very expensive, but things are changing, and now you can get something like the Yaber L2s projector, which will look great and is only going for $134.98 right now! Buy the Yaber L2s Projector for just $134.98 ($65.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the official seller is Woot. That said, Woot is a deals-focused website owned by Amazon, so you’re buying from a reputable source. Additionally, you get a 30-day return window, and the product is in new condition. Also, only the Misty White version is on sale. The Charcoal White model is going for $259.99.

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema See price at Amazon Save $65.01 Limited Time Deal!

If you walk inside my pad, you won’t find a TV anywhere. Truth is, I don’t have much time to enjoy one, so I own a projector, which I store away and only bring out when I can enjoy a good film. I have also taken it with me to other people’s houses. Modern projectors are affordable, convenient, and look pretty good. This is why we can recommend something like the Yaber L2s to most people, and it costs a mere $134.98 right now!

Our co-workers at SoundGuys.com have reviewed the Yaber L2s Projector, and while it isn’t as impressive as more expensive models, they were quite happy with the value.

The clean, simple, and compact design makes it very portable. However, it does not have a battery, so you’ll need to plug it in to use it. This is why we don’t truly consider it a portable projector. It’s easy to carry if you want to use it at a friend’s house, though. The projector is simple and user-friendly, though. You won’t really need to worry much about maintenance, and operating it is straightforward.

In terms of specs, we’re looking at a pretty nice Full HD resolution with a 700-lumen brightness. Based on our experience, it is great for dark rooms, but things start getting a bit less visible once the environment gets a bit brighter. The image can be expanded up to a whopping 150 inches, turning any wall into a fun little movie theater.

Considering the price and size, we were actually quite surprised by the audio quality. The couple of 8W JBL-powered speakers sound pretty good, and they get loud. Of course, they are still not as good as a good dedicated speaker, but it should be more than enough to enjoy a movie in your living room.

If we had to complain about anything, it would be that it comes with no integrated smart TV OS. It’s to be expected when a projector is this good and cheap, though. You can definitely get a smart TV dongle or box and plug it into the HDMI port.

Honestly, you shouldn’t consider any other options if you want to pay this little for a projector. It’s kind of too good for the cost, especially at this discounted price. Go get it while you can!

