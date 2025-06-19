Deal: Yaber L2S projector drops to record low price, only $134.99!

Projectors don’t have to be huge and expensive anymore. Yaber proves to us that projectors can be small, cheap, and still offer a pretty pleasant viewing experience for those magical movie nights! The Yaber L2S usually costs only $199.99, but right now you can get it significantly cheaper, as it’s on sale for just $134.99. Buy the Yaber L2S projector for just $134.99 ($65 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” and the discount applies to both color versions available: Misty White and Charcoal White.

Our sister site, SoundGuys.com, has already tested and reviewed the Yaber L2S projector, and our co-workers were very happy with its simple, clean, and compact design. The fan is also very quiet, which is always a concern with projectors. More importantly, it is a very simple and user-friendly projector to use, making it a great consumer product for anyone. Both maintenance and operation are very simple.

As a projector, it works decently. Of course, there are many better projectors out there, but this one is way too good considering its low price. It has a Full HD 1,080p resolution and a 700-lumen brightness. The image can also be expanded up to 150 inches, so it can turn your living room into a small movie theater.

Not only that, but the Yaber L2S comes with a couple of 8W JBL-powered speakers. We found them to be pretty good compared to most other projector speakers, but don’t expect them to blow you away either.

My only real complaint is that it has no smart TV operating system. Again, though, this thing is just $134.99 right now. You can’t really get too picky, and you can easily hook a smart TV box to it, such as a Google TV Streamer, a Fire TV device, or a Roku streamer. Of course, it has an HDMI port, so you can also use any console, computer, or any other device with it.

Also, the Yaber L2S has no integrated battery, so you’ll have to plug it in for it to work. Again, we can’t get too picky, considering the price!

This is one heck of a deal if you’re looking to upgrade your movie nights but would rather not spend an arm and a leg on it. At just $134.99, it is way too simple to justify this purchase! Again, this is a record-low price, and such deals don’t usually last very long. Grab yours while you can.