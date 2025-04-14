Yaber L2s projector hits new record-low price at just $139.99

While TVs are often “better” for their price, there’s a magic to projectors you really can’t match. Not to mention, these are more portable, don’t take up too much space, and are becoming much more affordable and capable. For example, the Yaber L2s is a really nice projector, but it is a mere $139.99 right now. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this model go for. Get the Yaber L2s Home Cinema projector for just $149.99 ($120 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” It is an all-time low discounted price, but the maximum savings are only available for one color version: Misty White. The Charcoal White model is also on sale through an on-page coupon, but it’s going for $169.99.

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema See price at Amazon Save $130.00 Limited Time Deal!

Our brothers at Sound Guys have actually already tested and reviewed the Yaber L2s Home Cinema projector. They were quite happy with how good it was, considering the price point. It has a clean, simple, and compact design. Their tests also found that the fans are pretty quiet, something that’s always a concern with projectors. They need to be cooled down efficiently, so the fans can get annoyingly loud.

This projector is also very user-friendly, offering minimal maintenance and simple operations. It’s part of the allure, as it is still a basic projector. You can use the HDMI input to play from any device, including phones, tablets, computers, consoles, and more. And while it has no smart TV operating system, you can add it with a dongle such as the Chromecast with Google TV, a Roku device, or an Amazon Fire TV stick.

All things considered, the $139.99 price tag does mean you have to accept some sacrifices, including the lack of a smart TV OS. To summarize, you can’t get too picky. The picture quality could be better, but it still offers a decent viewing experience, as it features a Full HD 1,080p resolution and 700 lumens of brightness. The projection can also be expanded to 150 inches, which can turn your home into a small theater of sorts.

Another thing I wish this projector had is an integrated battery, but again, you can’t complain about that with such a low price. Plus, keeping it plugged in won’t be much of an issue if you plan to use it mostly at home.

If you care for audio, this one actually has pretty nice sound for the price. It’s not amazing, though! It just happens to sound good, considering most projectors feature very underwhelming sound quality. It comes with a couple of 8W speakers powered by JBL.

We can’t deny there are much better projectors out there, but none of them get even close to $139.99, and the ones that do aren’t nearly as good as the Yaber L2s Home Cinema projector. It’s a great acquisition if you just want to enjoy some movies in the dark every now and then. And you can’t get any better than today’s record-low price.

Extra deal: Upgrade to the Yaber T2 and save $100

If you like the idea of the Yaber L2s but would prefer something a little better, the Yaber T2 is a fantastic upgrade. It is still relatively affordable, and it’s currently $100 off, so you can buy it for $249.99.

This upgrade gets you a nicer design, an integrated battery that can last up to 2.5 hours, wireless connectivity, and a nice carrying handle for portability.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

You’ll still get a couple of 8W JBL speakers. That said, there are some things that get a bit of a downgrade. For example, the screen can “only” be expanded to 120 inches, and the brightness is a bit lower at 450 lumens. These capabilities are still nothing to scoff at, though. I actually own this model and love it!

It still lacks a smart TV operating system, but you can mirror other devices wirelessly. Yaber sells its own Android TV dongle if you would like to add it. Of course, you can also connect anything to it via HDMI.