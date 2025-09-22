Hot deal: The Yaber L2s portable projector plummets to new record-low price of $120

The Yaber L2s is already the cheapest portable projector we would recommend. You can usually find it for just $134.99 lately, which was its record-low price until today. That all-time low price has dropped even further, though. You can now take this excellent gadget home for just $119.99! Buy the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for only $119.99 ($107 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in the form of an on-page coupon you must manually apply before adding the item to your cart. Also, remember that the coupon is only available for the White-Grey model.

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema See price at Amazon Save $107.00 Limited Time Deal!

I don’t own a TV. I seldom watch movies or series, and I consume everything else on my mobile devices, so it makes no space to sacrifice a whole wall for a giant screen I will barely use. This is why I got a projector instead. Not to mention, it makes movie nights much more magical, and you can get a pretty nice projector for just $119.99 these days!

The Yaber L2s is the cheapest portable projector we would still recommend, especially at today’s price point. Don’t misjudge it because of its low price. This is actually a really nice projector that will surpass your expectations, given the price. Our co-workers at SoundGuys.com gave the Yaber L2s projector a pretty favorable review. Of course, nothing in it is impressive, but it makes for a very enjoyable experience.

The design is clean, simple, and compact. It isn’t exactly portable, because it has no integrated battery, but you can easily take it anywhere. Just keep in mind it needs to be plugged in, so either take a power station with you, or ensure there are outlets wherever you want to use it.

The good news is that using it is quite simple, and it has some pretty decent specs. It can project an image of up to 150 inches, which is much larger than the vast majority of TVs out there. It also has a Full HD resolution and 700 lumens of brightness. We found that it is bright enough to enjoy in mid-to-low brightness environments. Things get a bit washed out once the room gets a bit brighter, though.

We were actually quite surprised by the audio quality, considering the size and price of the unit. It comes with a couple of 8W JBL-powered speakers. These sound pretty good and can actually get quite loud. Of course, they are still not as good as a dedicated quality speaker, but it’s more than enough to enjoy in a living room or bedroom. If you need improved audio, our friends at SoundGuys.com have this list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

The only downside is that it comes with no integrated smart TV operating system. We can’t get too picky when a projector this decent costs just $119.99, though! And you can use any smart TV dongle with it, using the HDMI port.

Again, this is a record-low price, and the projector will be more than good enough to make movie nights super fun. It will truly turn any white wall into a small movie theater. Go get it before the coupon disappears!

