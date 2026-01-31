Yaber L2 Plus Projector drops to record-low price, but not for long

Have you been looking to get a projector? They keep getting better and more affordable, especially when they go on sale. The Yaber L2 Plus Projector is currently at its record-low price of just $149.99! This deal will probably not last long, though. Buy the Yaber L2 Plus Projector for just $149.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s available in limited quantities, and 23% of the stock has been claimed as of this writing. You might want to act quickly!

The weekend is upon us, and I am already thinking about which movies I will enjoy. Of course, I will be using my projector, that magical device that turns any film into a magical experience. This thing has changed the way I enjoy my favorite flicks, and if you want to join the fun, you don’t have to spend much.

I am still in awe that you can get such a good projector for just a penny under $150. The Yaber L2 Plus. It offers a projection that can be expanded up to 150 inches, and the 1,080p resolution is nice for such an affordable unit. Brightness is also decent at 460 lumens. The sound is surprisingly nice considering most projectors suffer in this department. It has two integrated 8W JBL speakers.

If you prefer, it does have Bluetooth support, so you can upgrade the audio with a Bluetooth speaker. Here’s our list of the best Bluetooth speakers if you need some help. Also, this supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which is nice for a budget projector.

You’ll get a full package. The box even includes an adjustable stand for convenient use. Additionally, you won’t even need a separate smart TV stick or box, as it has its own smart TV OS with support for your favorite streaming apps.

The only downside is that it has no integrated battery, so you’ll need to keep it plugged in. That’s not much of a sacrifice considering the price is so accessible, though.

Again, act quickly! People are claiming this deal, and who knows what will happen to the price after that.

Follow