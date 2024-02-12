MWC 2024 could feature this new Wear OS smartwatch

TL;DR A new leak has showcased the specs, renders, and pricing of the Xiaomi Watch 2.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 is expected to come with the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 SoC and Wear OS with Google apps.

Separately, Xiaomi has confirmed the showcase of a watch at MWC 2024, which we presume is a reference to the Xiaomi Watch 2.

Good, reliable smartwatch options have been rare in the market, and Fossil’s recent exit from the space will make them even rarer. Thankfully, at least Xiaomi seems to be stepping up to fill in the void in some markets. A new leak indicates the company is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Watch 2 in Europe, complete with Wear OS.

Winfuture has shared a bunch of information about the Xiaomi Watch 2. According to the report, the Xiaomi Watch 2 is expected to come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution, an always-on mode, and a relatively large bezel (which apparently isn’t as visible at first glance). What would set the Watch 2 apart from the Watch 2 Pro is the lack of a rotary wheel.

Inside, the Xiaomi Watch 2 sports the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 SoC that comes with an energy-saving co-processor. Xiaomi is said to be touting a 65-hour run time, which is a bit under three days. This is impressive considering that the Watch 2 is said to be running Wear OS, complete with Google apps such as Google Wallet, Google Maps, Play Store, and more onboard.

Other spec and feature highlights are said to be 5 ATM water resistance, 150 different sports modes, sleep monitoring, speed measurement, blood oxygen measurement, heart rate measurement, and step counting.

Unfortunately, it seems the company is only planning to release a Wi-Fi variant, as no LTE version has been spotted for the vanilla Watch 2. Other connectivity specs include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and GNSS.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Watch 2 is said to be between €200 and €220 (~$215-$237) depending on the country in Europe. The Watch 2 is said to be available in black and silver colored cases with matching straps.

Xiaomi confirms a Watch launch for MWC 2024 While the leak does not mention the timeline for when the Watch 2 will officially launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that its MWC 2024 showcase will feature a smartwatch.

It’s safe to presume that the company will officially launch the Xiaomi Watch 2 at the event. The teaser from Xiaomi also indicates we could see a tablet, a robot vacuum, and Xiaomi’s car also making their debut at MWC 2024.

