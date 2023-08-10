Xiaomi's next Mi Band is basically a stripped-down Apple Watch

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has given us a look at the upcoming Smart Band 8 Pro.

The new fitness tracker looks very similar to an Apple Watch.

Expect the Smart Band 8 Pro to launch next week.

Xiaomi’s Smart Bands have long had a reputation for being cheap fitness trackers with a respectable amount of features. Last year’s Smart Band 7 Pro adopted an Apple Watch-style design thanks to a big screen, and the Chinese brand is upping the ante with the Smart Band 8 Pro.

Xiaomi showed off the Smart Band 8 Pro design and features on its Weibo account today (h/t: NotebookCheck), and the company is indeed leaning into the Apple Watch-style design once again. That is, you’re getting a rectangular watch display with polished edges.

Xiaomi says the Smart Band 8 Pro is equipped with a 1.74-inch display, featuring 336 pixels per square inch. That makes it slightly bigger than the predecessor’s screen and slightly smaller than the Apple Watch Series 8 screen.

The Chinese manufacturer has also mentioned a few features ahead of the wearable’s launch, such as widget support and the ability to set wallpapers from your photo album. In the case of the former, we can make out widgets for heart-rate tracking, media playback, step counting, and the weather.

Either way, Xiaomi will fully unveil the Smart Band 8 Pro alongside the Mix Fold 3 in China on August 14. There’s no word on global availability and pricing for either product just yet, though. But we’re guessing the new fitness tracker could retail for ~$120 when it eventually launches, broadly in line with its predecessor.

