Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival with 'no shortcomings' launches next week

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced that the MIX Fold 3 will launch on August 14, 2023.

A teaser video showcases the MIX Fold 3 as a new thin, light foldable with Leica-brand quad cameras.

When we speak of foldables, the most instantly recognizable ones are from Samsung. Thanks to their international availability, Samsung has cornered the market with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. But it is unanimously agreed that Samsung has been coasting around with incremental upgrades while Chinese OEMs have been pushing the boundaries of foldable technology. Now, Xiaomi wants to showcase its foldable tech innovations with the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has announced that the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be announced next week on August 14, 2023. The launch will be part of Lei Jun’s annual speech, so you can also expect to see more Xiaomi tech.

Lei Jun on Twitter

Xiaomi has also posted some more official device renders, which give us a good look at the device.

As we can see in the official teasers, the MIX Fold 3 is really thin. It’s only as thick as the USB-C port in its unfolded state, which is significantly thinner than the likes of the Fold 5. The MIX Fold 2 was praised for being a lightweight foldable, and Xiaomi appears to be continuing on that path.

We also get a decent look at the Leica-branded quad-camera system on the phone, including one periscope zoom lens.

The MIX Fold 3 looks to have some similarities with its predecessor. The camera island has a distinct design with the Leica branding, but we now have four cameras instead of three. There are possibly other sensors besides the LED flash too. The camera bump also appears to be on a gradual contour.

The faux-leather finish we have seen on devices like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra continues to be present on this foldable, but we have an option for a smooth finish device.

Leaks have suggested that Xiaomi is focusing on performance, battery life, imaging, and screen quality with this foldable. We will have to wait a week to see how it pans out.

