Xiaomi Smart Band 10 leaks in full, from renders to specs

TL;DR A new leak has revealed apparent Xiaomi Smart Band 10 images and specs.

The upcoming tracker seems like a slightly larger version of the previous model.

The Smart Band 10 will reportedly retail for ~$46 to ~$57 in Europe.

Xiaomi Smart Band wearables are among the most popular fitness trackers in the world. That’s largely because they offer plenty of features at an affordable price. It looks like the Smart Band 10 is on the horizon, and a major leak just told us almost everything we need to know.

Xpertpick and tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore posted apparent Xiaomi Smart Band 10 images and specs. The pictures reveal a design in line with previous Xiaomi Smart Band models, featuring a pill-shaped display. We’ve also got black, silver, and pink color options here.

The outlet claims that the new wearable has a 1.72-inch AMOLED screen (212 x 520), making it a little larger than the previous device’s 1.62-inch screen. These trackers are also known for their endurance, and the Smart Band 10 will apparently offer a 230mAh battery that lasts for up to 21 days. Expect a full charge in an hour. These battery and charging claims match the previous model.

Xiaomi’s upcoming wearable will reportedly support over 150 sports modes and will have a PPG sensor. Otherwise, the Smart Band 10 is said to offer Hyper OS 2.0 software and support for phones running Android 8.0 or newer and iOS 12 or newer.

There’s no word on a specific launch window yet, but Xpertpick says the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 will retail for €40 to €50 (~$46 to ~$57) in Europe.

