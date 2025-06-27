Xiaomi launches its newest budget fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10

Xiaomi

After weeks of leaks and speculation, Xiaomi has officially pulled back the curtain on the Smart Band 10, the latest addition to its wildly popular fitness tracker lineup. An official press release announcing the Smart Band 10 debuts key design tweaks, upgraded fitness tracking features, and deeper integration with Xiaomi’s growing ecosystem. Up front, the tenth-generation band boasts a larger 1.72-inch AMOLED display, thanks to narrower (and now symmetrical) bezels. Combined with the screen’s 1,500 nits peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate, that should translate to more vibrant visuals and smoother interactions.

According to the product page on Xiaomi’s website, the device is available in three metallic finishes of Midnight Black, Glacial Silver, and Mystic Rose, or as a premium ceramic edition in white. However, the company’s press release also mentions a green metallic option as well as additional ceramic variants. Regional availability may vary. All builds can be paired with a broad range of strap materials, ranging from fluororubber to leather to a knitted silk band. The tracking pill can also still be worn beyond the wrist, including on the new metallic pearl chain available for wearing the device as a pendant. Users can also personalize the device with a large selection of watch faces, including designs featuring entertaining mini-games.

As far as fitness tracking capabilities are concerned, the band builds on its predecessors with a new 9-axis motion sensor, more than 150 workout modes, AI-powered training tools, and key upgrades that align the device with growing market trends. Users can expect personalized recovery plans and adaptive insights, swim stroke detection, on-wrist running guidance, and enhanced sleep detection. The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is also the first in the series to support heart rate broadcasting, making it a more capable companion for serious athletes dependent on connected fitness apps.

For users already embedded in Xiaomi’s ecosystem, the Smart Band 10 also offers tighter device integration. From their wrists, users will be able to control a wide range of products, including everything from tablets to thermostats. Xiaomi also announced a modular desktop dock that can act as both a speaker and a smart alarm hub. Meanwhile, the band features a battery life claim of up to 21 days to provide plenty of usage between charges. With Always-on display enabled, that spec is cut down to 9 days.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 starts at 269 RMB (~37) for the standard metal model, while the NFC-enabled version is priced at 319 RMB (~$44). The top-tier ceramic edition comes in at 379 RMB (~$52). As with previous generations, global availability is expected to follow soon, though Xiaomi has yet to confirm an international release date.

