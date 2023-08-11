Xiaomi's next phone has double the RAM and storage of the best Pixel 7 Pro

Weibo/Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will launch next week.

It added that the phone will pack up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

It’s believed that this device will launch outside China as the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Xiaomi previously confirmed that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition smartphone is on the way. Now, the company has shed more light on the device and clarified that it’ll launch alongside the Mix Fold 3.

The manufacturer reiterated on Weibo that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will indeed pack a powerful Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. But it added that the phone will also have up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This beats the likes of the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23’s RAM/storage allocations while being in line with the recently launched RedMagic 8S Pro and upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

Otherwise, Xiaomi also hinted at a 1.5K display resolution at 144Hz, complete with a PixelWorks X7 display processor. So those who want both a high refresh rate and higher display resolution should keep this handset in mind. We also got a good look at the phone thanks to some official renders, seen below.

A previous leak pointed to this phone coming to global markets as the Xiaomi 13T Pro. That means you might not have to import this device if you like the sound of it. But we hope the 24GB/1TB model comes to global markets too.

Nevertheless, it looks like August 14 will be a packed launch event. Between the new Redmi phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, a 14-inch Xiaomi Pad, and several other expected products, there might be something for everyone.

