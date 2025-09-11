Xiaomi launches a pocket-sized Android-powered e-reader with a stupid amount of storage

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi’s Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 lands September 22 in China, priced at ¥1,399.

The pocket-sized e-reader runs Android 14, with a Rockchip RK3566, 6GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage.

No international release is planned yet, but the device echoes a welcome trend toward smaller, more powerful e-readers.

Xiaomi has announced the imminent arrival of a new e-reader, the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2. Unfortunately for global fans, the tiny powerhouse is only slated for release in China. Still, its build and internal specs are a promising sign for e-ink shoppers hoping the market continues trending toward smaller, more capable devices.

Paired with last week’s reMarkable Paper Pro Move launch, the Mini Plus 2 makes it feel like compact, high-powered readers are finally having a moment. The device sports a 5.84-inch e-ink display with adjustable warm and cool front lighting for reading in any environment, a Rockchip RK3566, 6GB of RAM, and a hefty 512GB of storage, some serious specs for such a small slate. Despite the muscle, it stays portable at just 140 grams and 6.9mm thick. Better still, it runs Android 14, offering the freedom to sidestep locked-down ecosystems (looking at you, Kindle).

Official sales begin in China on September 22, priced at ¥1,399 with a launch discount dropping it to ¥1,299. The lack of a global release may frustrate international readers, but the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 underscores a growing trend: manufacturers are finally experimenting with compact form factors that don’t skimp on performance. With devices like this hitting the market, e-ink fans everywhere can hope for a future filled with more diverse and powerful pocket-sized readers.

