This new foldable could put the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to shame when it comes to zoom

TL;DR A new leak points to the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 offering two telephoto cameras.

This would be a 2x 60MP camera and a 10MP 5x lens, potentially beating the Z Fold 6 for camera zoom quality.

Samsung is the top dog when it comes to foldable phones, and the company is expected to launch the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 later this year. Now, a new leak has revealed that a rival device could best the Z Fold 6 when it comes to camera zoom.

Android Headlines seemingly dug into the HyperOS code and discovered numerous details regarding the Mix Fold 4 (purportedly codenamed Goku). The most notable claim is that the new Xiaomi foldable phone will offer two telephoto cameras, namely a 60MP 2x camera (OV60A40) and a 10MP 5x periscope lens (S5K3K1).

This wouldn’t be the first foldable phone with two tele cameras, as that honor goes to the vivo X Fold and X Fold Plus. But dual telephoto cameras are still a rarity on foldables. This camera hardware suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will offer better zoomed-in images than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is expected to stick with a single tele camera (10MP 3x). Xiaomi also recently debuted AI zoom tech on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, so this could be another weapon in its camera zoom arsenal.

What else will the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 offer? The foldable is also said to have a 50MP main camera (OVX8000), a 13MP ultrawide rear lens (OV13B10), and a 16MP selfie camera on each screen.

Otherwise, the MIX Fold 4 is said to have a higher resolution cover display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Previous leaks point to the foldable packing a 5,000mAh+ battery, 100W wired charging, wireless charging support, and an IPX8 rating.

Unfortunately, the big disappointment is that the MIX Fold 4 might be a China-only release. However, the rumored MIX Flip will reportedly get a global launch, and it’s tipped to get a 60MP 2x camera as well.

