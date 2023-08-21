You told us: You think the Mix Fold 3 is hot, so where's the global launch?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Xiaomi launched the Mix Fold 3 in China earlier this month, bringing some impressive specs and a slick design. Unfortunately, the phone is restricted to China and won’t see a global release.

We posted a poll inside our announcement article, asking you for your thoughts on the Mix Fold 3. Here’s what you thought of Xiaomi’s new foldable phone.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Hot or not? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Just over 1,000 votes were tallied in this poll, and it’s clear that the vast majority of respondents (85.54%) think the Mix Fold 3 is hot. We can understand why, as the phone offers a thin design (for a foldable), a powerful processor, and a large battery with fast wired/wireless charging. It’s also worth noting that the Mix Fold 3 brings a periscope camera, which is still a rarity on foldable phones.

Meanwhile, 14.46% of polled readers felt that the device wasn’t hot. We’re guessing that factors like limited availability, the lack of an IP rating, and Xiaomi’s MIUI skin influenced these respondents.

Nevertheless, between the Google Pixel Fold, HONOR Magic V series, and the upcoming OnePlus Open, we’ve got a growing variety of large foldable phones in 2023.

Comments