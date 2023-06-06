Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Xiaomi could be working on a thin and light Galaxy Z Flip rival
- A veteran leaker says Xiaomi is working on a clamshell foldable.
- This would be the company’s first clamshell foldable design.
- It’s believed that this phone could be extremely light and thin as well.
Xiaomi is no stranger to foldable phones, launching the Mix Fold and Mix Fold 2 as Galaxy Z Fold rivals in China. Now, a trusted leaker has claimed that the manufacturer could offer something much smaller.
Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi is working on a clamshell foldable phone. This would be the first time the company offers a clamshell device.
Furthermore, the leaker adds that the device will be “extremely light and thin.” So if you thought the Galaxy Z Flip series, Motorola Razr line, and OPPO Find N2 Flip were a little too thick for you, then you might want to keep an eye on this model.
Would you buy a Xiaomi Mix Flip?
Nevertheless, we’re curious to see how much a Xiaomi Mix Flip would cost. The company has historically had a reputation for aggressive pricing, but recent flagship phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro have landed with ultra-premium price tags.
Then again, the brand’s Mix Fold devices were China-only products, so we aren’t optimistic about this rumored phone getting a global release. Here’s hoping Xiaomi proves us wrong, though.