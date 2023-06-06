Xiaomi could be working on a thin and light Galaxy Z Flip rival

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A veteran leaker says Xiaomi is working on a clamshell foldable.

This would be the company’s first clamshell foldable design.

It’s believed that this phone could be extremely light and thin as well.

Xiaomi is no stranger to foldable phones, launching the Mix Fold and Mix Fold 2 as Galaxy Z Fold rivals in China. Now, a trusted leaker has claimed that the manufacturer could offer something much smaller.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi is working on a clamshell foldable phone. This would be the first time the company offers a clamshell device.

Furthermore, the leaker adds that the device will be “extremely light and thin.” So if you thought the Galaxy Z Flip series, Motorola Razr line, and OPPO Find N2 Flip were a little too thick for you, then you might want to keep an eye on this model.

Would you buy a Xiaomi Mix Flip? 45 votes Yes, for sure 16 % Maybe, if it's cheaper than rivals 38 % Maybe, if it has better features than rivals 27 % No, I wouldn't 20 %

Nevertheless, we’re curious to see how much a Xiaomi Mix Flip would cost. The company has historically had a reputation for aggressive pricing, but recent flagship phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro have landed with ultra-premium price tags.

Then again, the brand’s Mix Fold devices were China-only products, so we aren’t optimistic about this rumored phone getting a global release. Here’s hoping Xiaomi proves us wrong, though.

Comments