You can wear Xiaomi's next fitness tracker like a pendant

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Band 8 can be worn as a necklace.

The company will likely sell accessories that let you hang the new Mi Band around your neck.

Some features of the fitness tracker may not work when worn like a pendant.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Band 8 on April 18. From the face of it, the tracker looks exactly like its predecessor, except for its redesigned strap mechanism. However, Xiaomi seems to have found a new way for you to wear the wearable — like a necklace.

No longer restricted to the wrist, the Mi Band 8 can now go around your neck. Xiaomi founder Lei Jun posted an image of the Mi Band 8 strung up like a pendant on his Weibo page. It looks like the company will also sell necklace accessories for the new Mi Band.

While the necklace design makes for a cool new way of sporting the new Mi Band, it could have a few downsides. It’s likely that some features like blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate measurement would not work when you’re wearing the fitness tracker like a pendant because they require the sensors to be in contact with your skin. So the necklace mode might just track basic activities like steps, distance, calories, and a bunch of sports.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi executive also revealed more strap options for the Mi Band 8. These include new leather, woven, and metal wristbands. You can check them out in the images above.

