Xiaomi HyperOS images leak: MIUI 15 with a new name?

Xiaomi

TL;DR A dev build of HyperOS has leaked, letting users sideload the apps on their Xiaomi smartphones and get a look at the various upcoming changes.

While several apps have received a new look, the overall look of the UX skin in this early dev build is comparable to MIUI.

Notwithstanding changes that Xiaomi may have made under the hood, this dev build could pass off as MIUI 15.

Xiaomi recently announced that it is retiring its MIUI UX skin in favor of a new one called HyperOS. HyperOS will debut on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series, and the skin will gradually replace MIUI globally. We now have fresh leaked images that give us a glimpse of what HyperOS possibly looks like, and surprisingly, it still looks a lot like MIUI.

A Telegram channel called “Xiaomi HyperOS” (but not affiliated with Xiaomi) has shared APKs of several system apps from a recently leaked dev build of HyperOS, with build number 23.9.28. Xiaomi uses the YY.M.DD format for its daily dev builds, so we can figure out that the ROM was built on September 28, 2023. These APKs can be sideloaded onto devices running MIUI 14 based on Android 13 to get a glimpse of what HyperOS will look like to end users.

We do not recommend installing APKs from unknown sources. Please exercise caution and discretion.

Starting off, we have screenshots of the quick settings toggles, called the Control Centre on MIUI/HyperOS.

The Security app has also been updated with a new UI.

Other apps like the File Manager, Weather, Messages, Gallery, Calendar, and Clock also get new looks.

File Manager Weather Weather Messages Gallery Gallery Gallery Calendar Clock Clock

More significant changes are seen for the Wallpaper and Personalization section in the Settings app, which houses the Lockscreen submenu. On HyperOS, we will likely see plenty of pre-made lockscreen styles. If you don’t like any of them, you may be able to customize the lockscreen to your liking, much like you can on Android 14.

Wallpaper and Personalization, within the Settings app Lockscreen - Ready styles Lockscreen customization

The Calculator app also has a refreshed UI.

We also get a look at the new charging animations, thanks to screenshots shared by a user on Weibo. On HyperOS, the status bar shows a state change for battery and sound status.

There are also new Always-On Display styles on the new AOD system app. YouTuber Technobuzz has shared the transition animations between the AOD and the lockscreen.

Get a sneak peek at the AOD (Always-On Display) and Lockscreen of HyperOS. 🤩 The upcoming AOD screen flaunts a stunning visual display that is sure to impress. 💯 pic.twitter.com/3NmuHej60Y — Rajesh Rajput (Technobuzz) (@iRaj_r) October 18, 2023

Rounding up our first look at HyperOS is a purported screenshot of the leaked build’s About Device section.

These screenshots are from an early HyperOS build, so there’s a chance that the stable release of HyperOS could come with further changes. But from what we can see so far, HyperOS is reasonably comparable to what could have been MIUI 15, notwithstanding whatever Xiaomi may have changed under the hood.

Noted MIUI dev Kacper Skrzypek has a similar assessment: HyperOS is still MIUI, with APKs referring to MIUI 15 instead of HyperOS, though Xiaomi has removed references to “MIUI” and replaced them with “system” or “OS.”

HyperOS is rumored to launch on October 27 alongside the Xiaomi 14 series’ debut in China. We hope to learn more soon about Xiaomi’s next OS.

Comments