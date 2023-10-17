Xiaomi is retiring MIUI after 13 long years and replacing it with a brand new OS

Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced a new Android-based operating system called HyperOS.

The new skin is designed to bring together features catering to Xiaomi’s ecosystem of products beyond just smartphones.

The Xiaomi 14 series will launch with the new OS onboard.

Xiaomi has announced a new operating system called HyperOS. The company has confirmed that it will be available globally and debut on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. HyperOS will also gradually replace Xiaomi’s legacy MIUI operating system, which has been around for 13 years.

HyperOS is designed to cater to Xiaomi’s wide product range that goes beyond smartphones. The company says the new software will tie in its entire ecosystem of products across 200 categories, including smart home devices, cars, and more.

X/Alvin Tse, VP, Xiaomi Global

“In 2014, when the IoT business began to take shape, we began exploratory development and verification. In 2017, the research and development of a new system was officially launched to support all ecological devices and applications with an integrated system framework. This is our pursuit,” Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun wrote in a post on Weibo.

HyperOS is “based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system, completely rewriting the underlying architecture, and preparing a public base for the Internet of Everything for tens of billions of devices and tens of billions of connections in the future,” Jun explained.

Although the company has said that HyperOS will first come pre-loaded on the Xiaomi 14 series, it hasn’t given us a glimpse of what the software will look like. We also don’t have details about its new features. We’re guessing the company will reveal more information when it launches the new flagships later this month.

