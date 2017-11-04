Xiaomi’s latest user interface, MIUI 9, was unveiled back in July and has since only rolled out to devices in the form of beta versions. The new software delivers faster app launching speeds, and a split-screen mode, as well as a handful of other features exclusive to China for the time being (you can read more about those here). Yesterday, Xiaomi announced the global rollout of the stable MIUI 9 ROM.

The update will arrive in three batches, says Xiaomi, all of which are expected to be deployed before the end of 2017. The first of these is rolling out now for the Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Mi MIX 2, with the second set to begin in a couple of weeks time.

Here’s the rest of the schedule from Xiaomi:

Batch 2

Devices: Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Mi 5, Mi Max

Date: Starting from mid-November

Batch 3

Devices: Others

Date: Early December

Xiaomi is expected to update almost its entire range of devices to the latest version — even going as far back as the Mi 2 from 2012.

If you own one of the devices in the first deployment, look out for an update notification soon. We’ll keep you informed of the status of the rest of the rollouts as we learn more.