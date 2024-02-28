Xiaomi releases HyperOS roadmap: Is your phone getting the update soon?

One of the highlights of the new Xiaomi 14 series is the new HyperOS software experience they ship with. HyperOS is a larger unified branding for Xiaomi’s entire ecosystem, and on the phone side, it is a noticeable update over the MIUI experience. The company has now shared its official rollout plan for HyperOS for global markets, and here’s when it will be released for your device.

Xiaomi’s official HyperOS account on X has shared a release plan for HyperOS for Xiaomi and Redmi devices. According to the plan, the rollout for several devices has already begun in the first half of 2024.

As expected, Xiaomi’s flagship series will be one of the first in line to receive the update, though the company’s Redmi Note lineup won’t be left too far behind. Here is the complete list:

Xiaomi 13 series: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Lite Xiaomi 13T series: Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi 12 series: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Lite Xiaomi 12T series: Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Redmi Note 13 series: Redmi Note 13 4G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G

Redmi Note 13 4G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G Redmi Note 12 5G series: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad SE

It is important to remember that just like with MIUI, an update to HyperOS does not confirm an update to Android 14 by itself. You could also get HyperOS based on Android 13. Xiaomi has not explicitly mentioned that all these devices will be upgraded to Android 14 alongside HyperOS, so we must wait for their update rollout to learn more.