This upcoming phone could crush S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13 with a huge 7,500mAh battery

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi is reportedly working on a phone with a ~7,500mAh battery.

This would be larger than the batteries seen in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and more.

It’s also believed that Xiaomi has started testing a phone with an even larger battery.

We’ve seen many recent Android phones with impressively large batteries, and that’s largely due to silicon-carbon battery technology. However, it now sounds like Xiaomi could up the battery capacity ante in 2025.

Veteran leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that Redmi will launch a phone with a ~7,500mAh battery. The tipster explained in a follow-up comment that this phone wouldn’t have wireless charging.

This wouldn’t be the biggest battery we’ve ever seen in a smartphone as niche rugged phone makers frequently offer bulky devices with 10,000mAh, 20,000mAh, or even larger batteries. However, we’re expecting this Redmi phone to be a more conventional smartphone rather than a brick-like rugged handset.

A 7,500mAh phone would also beat recent devices with silicon-carbon batteries, such as the realme GT7 Pro (6,500mAh), OnePlus 13 (6,000mAh), and RedMagic 10 Pro Plus (7,050mAh). In fact, even the Galaxy S25 Ultra could lag behind with its rumored 5,000mAh capacity.

If that’s not enough, Digital Chat Station further asserts that Xiaomi has started testing a phone with an even larger battery. So it sounds like the battery capacity war will continue well into 2025.

This leak also comes shortly after a report that the Galaxy S26 series could have silicon-carbon batteries. This would be a welcome (but overdue) move as silicon-carbon batteries offer greater energy density, enabling the same battery capacity in a physically smaller cell or increased capacity for the same size. So if Samsung’s 2026 flagships adopt this tech, we could see a slimmer design or increased capacity.

