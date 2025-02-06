This upcoming Ultra flagship could look like a Leica camera, and we dig it

TL;DR Leaked images of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra show a design reminiscent of the Leica M11.

The phone features a large camera island and prominent Leica branding.

Key camera specs include a 200MP periscope zoom camera, a 50MP 1-inch primary sensor, and more.

These days, if you want the best Android camera flagship, you need to look past the Galaxy S Ultra and the Pixel flagships. While these phones remain great even in their current iterations, other Android OEMs have continued pushing the envelope of smartphone photography with their Ultra flagships. We’re gearing up for the launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra at the end of this month, and leaked images showcase that Xiaomi could be paying homage to its Leica partnership with this camera flagship.

A report from Innogyan has shared a leaked hands-on image of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and it looks rather interesting, to say the least. The image comes from Weibo, but the original post has been hidden or deleted.

The phone looks half decent vertically, but you need to hold it horizontally to see where Xiaomi is getting its design inspiration. Leaker Smart Pikachu on Weibo is helping us with that, showing off the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in several colorways alongside a Leica M11 camera.

It’s unclear whether these alternate colors are real or mere fan renderings. Previous Xiaomi Ultra flagships have had alternate colorways released in China, so it’s possible that these colors for the 15 Ultra also come to fruition.

Still, the black Xiaomi 15 Ultra bears the closest resemblance to the Leica M11’s design. The large Leica branding on the phone is unmissable, and we presume that the colored part of the two-tone back is made of vegan leather like on previous devices. While the camera island remains as large as previous flagships, the camera arrangement within is not aesthetically pleasing — Xiaomi likely had to go with this to accommodate the large 200MP HP9 100mm (4.3x) periscope zoom camera, as per leaks.

Other leaked camera specifications include the 50MP 1-inch LYT-900 primary sensor, the 50MP JN5 ultrawide sensor, and the 50MP IMX858 70mm (3x) for telephoto zoom. Xiaomi has yet to confirm details about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, so take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Are you excited about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below!

