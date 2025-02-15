The most formidable Galaxy S25 Ultra competitor is arriving early next month

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced a launch event for March 2 where it could announce the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

A new leak has revealed high-resolution renders of the device, showcasing its new two-tone back panel finish.

The leak also confirms some of the device’s specifications.

Xiaomi is gearing up to round off its latest flagship lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. We’ve already seen plenty of leaks about the device, revealing its design and highlighting key spec upgrades. Now, Xiaomi has finally announced its launch event, and with it, we’ve got a fresh set of leaked renders and more spec details.

In a recent post on X, Xiaomi shared an invite for an event on March 2, where it will likely unveil the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Although the company hasn’t shared any details, Android Headlines has shared more renders of the device and revealed almost everything you need to know about its hardware.

The new high-resolution renders showcase the two-tone black variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with its larger circular camera island, Leica branding on the back panel, and a massive edge-to-edge display with a centered hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. As seen in previous leaks, the device strongly resembles Leica’s iconic M11 camera.

In addition to the renders, the publication has shared detailed specifications of the device. As expected, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will pack Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will reportedly sport a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 3200x1440p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 protection.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to pack a 50MP Sony LYT-900 main camera with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, a 50MP Sony IMX858 3x telephoto camera with OIS, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 4.3x telephoto camera. It will also include a 32MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy specifications detailed in the leak include a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of storage.

We won’t have to wait too long to get our hands on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra now that Xiaomi has more or less confirmed that it will unveil the device early next month. We’re excited to see how much better it is compared to its predecessor and how well it stacks up against competitors like the recently released Galaxy S25 Ultra.

