Xiaomi 14T series announced: Undercutting the Pixel 9, Galaxy S24

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro.

Both phones offer 144Hz OLED screens, IP68 ratings, and large batteries, while the Pro model brings several extras.

The Xiaomi 14T series starts at ~$724.

Xiaomi traditionally launches its T-series of Android phones in the second half of the year, and 2024 is no different. We got the Xiaomi 13T series last year and it’s now time to say hello to the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro.

The two phones share a few features, namely a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED screen (2,712 x 1,220, 4,000 nits peak brightness), a 5,000mAh battery (rated for 1,600 charging cycles), and an IP68 rating. Both phones also sport Gorilla Glass 5 on the front instead of a more recent protective glass solution. Xiaomi also says the phones have Gorilla Glass on the back, but didn’t specify a version.

The two phones share a variety of AI features too. These include Google’s Circle to Search, AI Film for smarter video editing, AI Interpreter, AI Notes, AI Recorder, and AI Subtitles (presumably Live Caption with a new name). AI Notes and Recorder, in particular, offer real-time translation, speaker identification, and summaries. Xiaomi confirmed that Circle to Search will launch on October 6.

Both phones will receive four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches. That’s a way off Google Pixel and Samsung phones but still respectable in 2024.

Xiaomi 14T Pro: Galaxy S24 rival?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Pro model is a full-blown flagship Android phone, packing the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi claims a 100% charge in just 19 minutes via 120W charging, but we’re guessing real-world results will vary somewhat.

Xiaomi’s top model also has a slick rear camera system. There’s a 50MP Light Fusion 900 main camera (1.2-micron pixels), a 50MP 2.5x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Expect 8K/30fps video recording along with a MasterCinema mode for 10-bit Rec. 2020 HDR videos.

Xiaomi 14T: Blurring mid-range and flagship

Paul Jones / Android Authority

If you don’t want all the 14T Pro’s bells and whistles, then the regular Xiaomi 14T is worth a look. It swaps out the Dimensity 9300 Plus processor for a mid-tier Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor. We also get 67W wired charging in lieu of 120W speeds, while wireless charging is dropped altogether.

The regular variant still sports a respectable rear camera system. Expect a 50MP IMX906 main camera (one-micron pixels), a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. However, the phone misses out on the Pro model’s 8K video recording.

Xiaomi 14T series pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The regular Xiaomi 14T costs €649 (~$724) for the base 12GB/256GB model in the UK. It’ll be available in Lemon Green, Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black color schemes. The Lemon Green model brings a pleather back compared to the regular glass backs on the Titan variants.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14T Pro costs €799 (~$891) for the base 12GB/256GB variant. It’ll be available in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black color options.

The €799 price tag for the Xiaomi 14T Pro, in particular, is significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S24 (€899) and Google Pixel 9 (€899) launch prices. You do miss out on seven years of updates, but the Xiaomi device offers better camera zoom on paper, faster wired/wireless charging, and a bigger battery.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments