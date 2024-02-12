Xiaomi 14 Ultra could come with a Titanium build, but there may be a catch

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The Xiaomi 14 Ultra could come with a Titanium mid-frame, but only for its special edition.

Regular variants of the device could come with the tried-and-tested aluminum mid-frame.

The phone is expected to launch globally alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro.

One of the bigger announcements expected around MWC 2024 is the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally a day before MWC 2024 but did not explicitly mention if the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will also be launched. The teaser does include camera rings that point in that direction, but the phone hasn’t even been launched in China yet. Now, new leaks have surfaced, indicating that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could come with Titanium, alongside listing out its RAM and storage variants.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has an aluminum mid-frame, but there could be a Titanium special edition Xiaomi isn’t expected to go all in on Titanium with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Instead, 91mobiles reports that the company could use an aluminum mid-frame like most Android flagships. Xiaomi could then repeat the strategy it used with the Xiaomi 14 Pro and launch a special edition of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra that uses Titanium. This way, the company could take advantage of the practicality of tried-and-test aluminum and offer it to most users while also serving the enthusiasts who do not mind spending extra for a Titanium phone.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra could come in three storage variants in China For its overkill flagship, Xiaomi is said to be keeping things practical. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. The company is said to be skipping out on the 24GB RAM it used on devices like the China-centric Redmi K70 Ultra. This move will keep costs at a more practical level.

Xiaomi could also launch the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro at MWC 2024 In addition to the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, the report suggests that the company could also launch the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro. The tablet could come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments