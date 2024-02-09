Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs leak: A camera powerhouse, but what else?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A list of apparent Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs has appeared online.

The phone is said to offer a quad 50MP rear camera system and Leica optics.

Expect the usual array of premium flagship extras too, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and QHD+ screen.

Xiaomi’s Ultra series usually brings top-notch hardware to the table, along with a great camera experience on paper. We’ve already seen Xiaomi 14 Ultra leaks in recent weeks, and now even more specs have appeared online.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has posted a list of apparent Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs on X, and the phone looks like a premium flagship through and through.

Starting with the basic Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs, you’ve got a 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, the latest and greatest high-end Android processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), and a ~5,300mAh battery with 90W wired charging. Brar didn’t mention wireless charging support but all previous Xiaomi Ultra devices have offered this option, so it’s safe to assume that it’ll be present on this phone too.

Xiaomi’s Ultra devices are usually focused on delivering a great camera experience, and the 14 Ultra is said to offer a well-rounded Leica-branded camera setup. Expect a 50MP one-inch main camera with a variable aperture, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 50MP tele cameras (3.2x and 5x). This is in line with a previous leak, which also added that the main camera’s aperture would vary between f/1.6 and f/4.0. Otherwise, a 32MP camera is also said to be available for selfies.

Other details mentioned in the spec sheet include Hyper OS atop Android 14, unspecified in-house chips, and an IP68 rating. Either way, we’re keen to see whether this handset makes our list of the best camera phones.

