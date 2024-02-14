Xiaomi 14 Ultra renders show a huge Oreo cookie camera bump (Update)

TL;DR Leaked Xiaomi 14 Ultra renders show a phone with a huge camera bump.

It also looks like the phone will pack a pleather back and your choice of black or white/silver colors.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra prices have also leaked online.

Update: February 14, 2024 (7:00AM ET): It looks like we’ve got more to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra than just leaked renders today. A French outlet has posted purported Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra prices for Europe. Check out our story here for the full rundown and a comparison to the Galaxy S24 range.

Original: February 14, 2024 (2:31 AM ET): We’re expecting the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to launch this month, at least if Xiaomi’s MWC 2024 teaser image is anything to go by. We’ve already seen several leaks, and we’ve now got our first apparent look at the super-premium handset.

MySmartPrice obtained renders of what appears to be the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (seen above). The images show a phone in black or white/silver color options. It also looks like the phone will have a pleather back.

Perhaps the most noticeable thing about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s design is the sizeable circular camera housing, featuring four rear cameras. The side-on images, seen below, also highlight just how huge this Oreo cookie camera bump is. Presumably, this is at least partly due to Xiaomi’s decision to skip the sloped rear cover seen on last year’s Ultra phone.

Other notable details seen in the leaked images include the volume buttons and knurled power button on the right, what appear to be speaker grilles at the top and bottom, and the SIM tray and USB-C port at the bottom.

Leaked Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs point to the phone packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a ~5,300mAh battery, and a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED screen. The phone is also said to offer a quad 50MP rear camera system, featuring two telephoto cameras (3.2x and 5x) and a main camera with a variable aperture.

