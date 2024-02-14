Xiaomi 14 series global pricing leaks: How does it compare to Samsung?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR European prices for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra have seemingly leaked.

The phones are tipped to start at ~$1,176 and ~$1,604 respectively.

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 14 series globally at Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month, and the company is also expected to bring the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to the party.

Now, French website Dealabs has posted apparent European prices for the two phones. The outlet also asserts that the Xiaomi 14 Pro won’t be available outside China.

Dealabs reports that the vanilla Xiaomi 14 will set you back €1,099 (~$1,176) for the sole 12GB/512GB variant. Meanwhile, the sole 16GB/512GB Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to cost €1,499 (~$1,604).

How does that fare against Samsung? For what it’s worth, the base 256GB Galaxy S24 Plus retails for €1,150 (~$1,231) in the region while the 512GB model will set you back €1,270 (~$1,360). So the Xiaomi 14 will be cheaper than both of these models.

The base 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra has an asking price of €1,450 (~$1,553) and the 512GB model will set you back €1,570 (~$1,681). That means the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is caught between these two variants in terms of pricing. Either way, both Xiaomi devices are cheaper than their 512GB Samsung counterparts, although the base Galaxy S24 is significantly cheaper at €900 (~$964).

We’ll need to wait for Xiaomi’s MWC event for confirmed pricing and other details. But those on the lookout for an alternative to Galaxy flagships might want to keep an eye on these phones.

