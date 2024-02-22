The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera grip accessory looks sweet, and it could be yours too

TL;DR Xiaomi could launch a Leica Pro Kit/Case for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra globally when it launches the device.

Past iterations of similar camera grip accessories for the Ultra lineup made it easier to hold the phone horizontally and added a dedicated shutter button and zoom controls.

There could also be a satellite communication amplifier accessory for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but this may be restricted to China.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is launching in a few hours in China, and the phone is also expected to be launched globally in a few days. Xiaomi has made great progress with the cameras on its phone, and the Ultra series specifically really leans into the photography angle, with a Leica partnership and camera grip accessories. Even with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi could be launching a camera grip accessory, and this time, it could be launched globally too.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared some new information about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Most excitingly, he has shared official renders of the Leica Pro Kit/Case, mentioning that it will be available globally too. Past iterations of this accessory made it easier to hold the phone in landscape orientation and added a dedicated shutter button and zoom slider.

Ishan Agarwal on X

Further, the leak suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will support satellite communication in China, and there will also be a satellite communication amplifier accessory for it. Since it is not mentioned explicitly, it is unlikely that the satellite communication features and accessories will be released for the global market.

Surprisingly, the leak mentions that the pricing for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has not increased much in China. For the global market, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could cost €1,699 (~$1,841) if previous leaks are believed. The leaked pricing puts the phone at the top end of the market, but it could be justifiable if Xiaomi can pull off an excellent camera smartphone.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is also said to be getting a new two-way satellite communication variant in China. However, it will likely be restricted to the higher-end Titanium variant only.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the existence of the camera grip accessory with an official render.

We’ll learn all about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s spec sheet as it launches in China in a few hours. Stay tuned!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments