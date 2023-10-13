Xiaomi's next flagship will ditch the curves for an all-flat look: Leak

91Mobiles/OnLeaks

TL;DR Renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro have leaked.

The new flagship is expected to ditch the curved screen we saw on its predecessor.

It is also believed to get a chonky rear camera module with up to four sensors.

The Xiaomi 14 series is expected to debut next month. Rumor has it we’ll see three new flagships from the Chinese phone maker — the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Tipsters 91Mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, have now revealed renders of the middle model of the series.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a center-placed punch-hole selfie camera. The biggest change here is that Xiaomi seems to have ditched the curved panel we saw on the 13 Pro for a trendy flat display. Flat screens seem to be the new go-to for smartphone brands, with devices like the Pixel 8 Pro also opting for a leveled look.

Another unmissable change the leaked Xiaomi 14 Pro renders show is the rear camera module. It’s definitely chonkier than before. The leakers note that the phone measures 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm, which makes it slightly thicker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, the camera module alone is now up to 13.1mm high. As for the camera configuration, the report suggests Xiaomi could add up to four sensors at the back. Previous rumors have suggested that the phone could get a 50MP primary shooter.

Other rumored specs of the Xiaomi 14 Pro include a 120Hz display refresh rate, the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4,860mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. The phone is also expected to get an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

