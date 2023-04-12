The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is officially launching next week

Twitter/Xiaomi

TL;DR The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch will take place on April 18, the company announced.

The event poster also gives us a fleeting glimpse at the phone’s design.

Xiaomi confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra last week, adding that the top-flight smartphone would debut this month. Now, we’ve got an actual launch date.

Xiaomi took to social media to announce the date for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event, set for April 18 at 7:00 PM GMT+8 (7:00 AM ET).

The accompanying image (seen above) also gives us a couple of hints at the phone’s design, showing a circular camera housing hosting four cameras. We can also make out what seems to be a pleather back of sorts.

What do we know about the phone so far? Either way, this phone won’t be restricted to China, as Xiaomi has confirmed that the device will come to global markets “in the coming months.” So you should keep an eye on this device if you want a top-class camera experience.

There’s no shortage of leaked Xiaomi 13 Ultra specs, either. Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar previously claimed the phone would pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, four 50MP rear cameras (including two zoom-focused shooters), and a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen. Other claimed specs include a 4,900mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless top-ups. Meanwhile, camera partner Leica has hinted at “consistently excellent optical capabilities” across various cameras as well as top-notch lenses.

