Wish you could upgrade your phone battery? This brand is making it a reality

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A paid battery upgrade program lets users of the Xiaomi 13 series swap in higher-capacity batteries, with gains of 500mAh to 541mAh depending on the model.

The service costs 189 RMB (~$28) and is expected to be limited, with Xiaomi urging interested users to act quickly.

The upgrade comes with trade-offs, such as longer charging times, possible heat during optimization, and the need for specific software updates before installation.

While most smartphone brands are busy pushing bigger batteries with every new launch, Xiaomi is taking a slightly refreshing route. Instead of focusing only on new devices, it is going back to its older phones and giving them meaningful upgrades.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing announced an expansion of its paid battery upgrade program to the entire Xiaomi 13 series. The company is actually offering higher-capacity batteries than what these phones originally shipped with.

The standard Xiaomi 13 moves from 4,500mAh to 4,850mAh, a 350mAh increase. The Xiaomi 13 Pro sees a bigger jump, going from 4,820mAh to 5,361mAh, a 541mAh bump. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets bumped from 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh, adding another 500mAh. These gains could make a noticeable difference in everyday usage. The service costs 189 RMB (~$28), and includes labor. Xiaomi is also hinting that availability may be limited, so users who are interested might need to act quickly

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That said, this is not a completely seamless upgrade. Xiaomi has shared a few things users should keep in mind. Charging will take longer with these new batteries, and in some cases, a fully drained phone may need to be plugged in for 15 to 30 minutes before the charging indicator even appears.

There are also some smaller eccentricities. Third-party apps might not show the correct battery capacity after the swap. Xiaomi suggests checking the official battery details in the Settings app instead. After the replacement, the phone might also run a bit warmer for a while as the system adjusts and recalibrates in the background. So, give it a bit of time to settle in, and things should smooth out on their own.

Also, since these upgraded batteries differ from the original ones in both capacity and charging behavior, the phone may need to be updated to a specific version before the replacement can be done.

Even with these caveats, the bigger picture here is quite rejuvenating. Xiaomi is offering users a relatively affordable way to extend the life of their existing phones, rather than pushing them toward a new purchase. In an industry obsessed with what’s next, this is a good step in the right direction.

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