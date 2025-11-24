Black Friday drops the XGIMI Vibe One projector to its lowest price at $199

If you’re on the lookout for a good projector to up your home entertainment game, the XGIMI Vibe One Mini Projector is a solid choice. For Black Friday, it’s on sale for $199, down from its usual $269. That’s a 26% savings off the recommended retail price. XGIMI Vibe One Mini Projector for $199.00 (26% off)

The XGIMI Vibe One Mini Projector scores a respectable 4.4 stars in Amazon reviews, thanks to its appealing features and performance. This compact device offers 1,080p resolution and comes loaded with Google TV and Netflix, so you can stream directly without needing another gadget. Its dual 3W JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Audio make it a versatile option not just for movies but for playing your favorite tunes as well.

What really sets the Vibe One Mini apart is its ease of use. Automatic keystone correction and autofocus mean you can set it up quickly, whether you’re projecting on a wall or the ceiling. Plus, with a built-in battery that offers over an hour of video playback or up to four hours for audio-only mode, it’s perfect for a short movie night or a music session.

Designed for portability, this projector includes a 160-degree adjustable stand that also works as a handle, and it comes in fun Cloud Ash and Blue Spark color options. If you’ve been on the fence, this special Black Friday deal makes it an even more appealing option to consider for your next home movie night.

