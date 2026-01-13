Deal: Get the small XGIMI Vibe One projector for a small price!

Projectors are more accessible than ever, and they are also becoming increasingly portable. Take a look at this one, for example. The XGIMI Vibe One can be easily taken anywhere and used on the go. It’s also at a great price of just $198.99! Buy the XGIMI Vibe One for just $198.99 ($70.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. You can score the same discount whether you pick the Blue or Cloud Ash color models.

Let me tell you: Getting a portable projector totally changed my movie nights. TVs are great, but projectors have a certain magic to them. This one is especially nice.

The XGIMI Vibe One was actually launched relatively recently, in November, and its full retail price is already quite low at $269. Today’s discount brings the price down to just $198.99, making the deal even sweeter.

The unit measures 12.1 x 4.5 x 5.3 inches and weighs 3.1 pounds, making it easy to transport. It will fit in most larger bags or backpacks. The lantern-style handle also makes it more manageable, and it doubles as a stand. Adding to the portability factor is an integrated battery that allows the projector to run for 1.2 hours.

The specs aren’t breathtaking (and they shouldn’t be at this price point), but they are actually surprisingly decent for what you’re paying. It features a Full HD resolution and outputs 250 lumens of brightness. It also features a couple of 3W JBL-powered speakers with Dolby Audio support. While these should be good enough for most users, you can always upgrade to a Bluetooth speaker.

Another remarkable aspect of the XGIMI Vibe One is that it is truly a standalone product. It runs on Google TV and has access to the Google Play Store, so you can run all your favorite streaming apps natively. Of course, there is also an HDMI port for those who prefer a wired connection.

As another enjoyable addition, you’ll get an integrated light with eight color modes. It will make for a great mood-setting element, especially if you’re taking it outdoors.

We haven’t seen the price of the XGIMI Vibe One go any lower before, so it’s your best chance to get one. Go sign up for yours while you can!

