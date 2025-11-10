First-time deal: Get the awesome XGIMI Vibe One Mini projector for just $228

Projectors just keep getting better, funner, and cheaper! The brand-new XGIMI Vibe One Mini is already a great product, but the proposition has just gotten even better with today’s deal. You’re saving $41, and it’s the first time this little guy goes on sale! Buy XGIMI Vibe One Mini Smart Portable Projector for just $228 ($41 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in the form of an on-page coupon. Make sure to manually apply it before adding the projector to your cart. Additionally, it’s available in Blue and Cloud Ash color options, and both are priced the same.

The XGIMI Vibe One Mini Smart Portable Projector was launched on November 5th, so it was just last week. At $269, the retail price is already very attractive for what you’re getting, but we’re already seeing its first discount, making it even more enticing.

As you can see in the images, the unit is easy to carry. It measures just 12.1 x 4.5 x 5.3 inches and weighs 3.1 pounds. It also has an integrated lantern-style handle, which doubles as part of the stand. This may be a subjective matter, but I happen to think the design is both super convenient and fun. I kind of love it just by looking at it, but looking at the specs, I realized this is also a great projector.

It can project at 1,080p resolution and produces 250 lumens of brightness. This is pretty much in line with its competitors, but the rest of the experience is what makes it more enticing. It’s a complete package, and we see very little to complain about.

This projector is truly portable, as it has an integrated battery that can run the unit for about 1.2 hours on a full charge. Alternatively, if you’re using it as a speaker, it can last about four hours. Oh, talking about the speakers, it has two 3W JBL-powered drivers with Dolby Audio support. Most users will be just fine with these, but of course, you can connect any other Bluetooth speaker to it if you want to upgrade the sound.

The XGIMI Vibe One Mini Smart Portable Projector runs on Google TV, eliminating the need for an external source to operate. You’ll get direct access to the Google Play Store and all the streaming apps it has to offer. Of course, it has an HDMI port for those who prefer a wired connection.

Lastly, it has an integrated light with eight color modes! This means it can literally be used as a lantern if you need some ambient lighting.

Want in on this deal? Try to sign up as soon as possible. This is a first-time deal, record-low price, and coupon offer. All of these factors tend to make sales short-lived.

