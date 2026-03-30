XGIMI's most powerful projectors just opened up for pre-order

XGIMI

TL;DR XGIMI’s TITAN Noir series is now available for pre-order ahead of its Kickstarter launch on April 23.

The flagship model, the TITAN Noir Max, boasts up to 7,000 ISO lumens and 10,000:1 native contrast.

Shoppers can lock in up to $3,200 in early discounts with a $50 deposit.

XGIMI is officially moving its TITAN Noir series to the checkout line. After showcasing the lineup at CES 2026, the company has opened early pre-orders ahead of a broader Kickstarter launch next month. The TITAN Noir series is XGIMI’s most advanced home theater lineup yet.

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Building on the brand’s previous high-end models, the new series still features an RGB triple-laser light source but introduces a new Dual Iris setup. XGIMI says the dynamic system boosts native contrast, which should improve black levels and highlight control in darker scenes. The company also reworked its DLP chip architecture with a focus on heat management, aiming to maintain higher brightness more consistently over time.

The series includes three models, the TITAN Noir, TITAN Noir Pro, and TITAN Noir Max, though most of the big claims center on the flagship, the TITAN Noir Max. The top-tier model reaches up to 7,000 ISO lumens and offers a claimed 10,000:1 native contrast ratio.

Across the lineup, shoppers will find Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced content, alongside maximum projection sizes of up to 300 inches. XGIMI also claims tighter color accuracy (Delta E under 0.8) and a color range that stretches beyond BT.2020. Each model runs on an MT9681 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. They also all feature a 240Hz refresh rate, continuing a broader push across the projector space to better accommodate gaming.

XGIMI is offering early access through a $50 deposit, which can secure up to $3,200 in discounts ahead of the line’s Kickstarter launch on April 23. Buyers who opt in will receive a link to complete their pledge once the campaign goes live. XGIMI does show crossed-out pricing tiers on its site, but those aren’t necessarily final retail prices. Instead, they’re used to frame early-bird discounts.

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