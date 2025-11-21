Upgrade your movie nights: XGIMI MoGo 4 on sale for the first time

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup? The XGIMI MoGo 4 Projector might be just what you need. It’s a portable 1080p LED projector that’s designed to make your movie nights pop with brilliant visuals. And with Black Friday here, you can snag this fantastic projector for $399, down from the regular price of $499, giving you a 20% discount off the recommended retail price. XGIMI MoGo 4 Projector for $399.00 (20% off)

The XGIMI MoGo 4 is packed with features that make it a great choice for families and movie lovers. It features a built-in 71Wh battery that provides approximately 2.5 hours of video playback in eco mode. Plus, you can stream all your favorite shows, thanks to Google TV and Netflix licensing on board. It also offers convenient features like auto-focus and auto keystone correction to make setup a breeze.

One notable feature of the MoGo 4 is its connectivity options. With full-sized HDMI (ARC), USB-A and USB-C ports, along with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, you’re well-equipped to connect all your devices. The sound quality isn’t left behind, thanks to the dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers, which promise a great audio experience.

This Black Friday deal on the XGIMI MoGo 4 is special because it’s the first time the device goes on sale. Made to impress, this portable projector brings the flexibility of projecting on walls, ceilings, or tables with its integrated 360-degree adjustable stand. Don’t miss out on one of the best times to invest in enhancing your visual experience.

