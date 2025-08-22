Hot deal: The best XGIMI portable projector discounted for the first time!

Are you looking for a portable projector? I swear, I can no longer live without mine. It turns regular movie nights into magical moments! XGIMI makes some of the best ones; their latest and greatest is the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser. It’s a bit on the pricier side, with a $799 full retail cost. It has just been discounted for the first time, though, so you can save $120 on it right now. Buy the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser portable projector for $679 ($120 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a "limited time deal."

XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Limited Time Deal!

I personally own a Yaber T2 projector, and often recommend it because of its value proposition. It’s super affordable and works great. That said, I can see why someone would pay more for something like the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser portable projector.

This is quite the treat. For starters, it is super portable, measuring 8.2 x 3.8 x 3.8in and weighing 2.9 lbs. The cylindrical shape makes it easy to carry around, and it will easily fit in most bags. It’s definitely much smaller than mine!

Specs are pretty awesome, too. It can project a Full HD image at up to 120 inches. That is huge! Its main advantage is that it is a laser projector, as the name implies. It offers a superior viewing experience, with a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, more vibrant colors (reproduces 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut), deep blacks, and 550 lumens of brightness.

Not only will it look great, but it also has pretty good sound, at least in the world of projectors. It comes with a couple of 6W Harman Kardon speakers. By the way, you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker in audio-only mode.

This projector is truly portable, so it has an internal battery that will run the device for 2.5 hours on a full charge (or six hours in audio mode). This means it can outlive nearly any movie on battery alone. And if you buy the base separately, the battery life doubles to five hours!

I love that it comes with a little remote, which can be attached to the side. I am always losing this kind of stuff, so it’s nice that it has a home in the projector! Another benefit is that it requires no external source, as it has Google TV built in. Just download your favorite apps and stream away!

This is a pretty new device, and it’s the first time it’s getting discounted, so take advantage of this discount while it’s still available.

