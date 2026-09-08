The XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser projector is back to its Prime Day low at just $539

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

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Movie nights away from the living room are much easier with a portable projector. The XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser is built for that kind of setup, and it’s now on sale at Amazon for $539, down from its $709 recommended retail price. That’s a 24% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $170. This deal also brings the projector back to its record-low price, which we previously saw only during Prime Day.

The MoGo 4 Laser is a compact, portable 1080p projector with a triple-laser light source and 550 ISO lumens. XGIMI says it offers broader color performance than the standard MoGo 4, making it a strong fit for bedroom viewing, travel, or setting up a screen in a darker room. It works best in dim or dark spaces, where that portable design can really shine.

XGIMI also includes 4 magnetic creative filters in the box, adding ambient lighting effects for a more decorative setup. Beyond the picture itself, the projector has a built-in stand and automatic setup features, so it’s made for quick placement on a table, shelf, or nightstand. You also get Google TV and licensed Netflix built in, which means you can start streaming without plugging in extra hardware.

For sound, the MoGo 4 Laser uses dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers, making it more of an all-in-one entertainment device when you’re packing light. With a built-in 71Wh battery rated for about 2.5 hours of video playback in Eco mode, it’s designed to keep going even when you’re not near an outlet.

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