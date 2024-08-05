Deal: Upgrade your movie nights and save $150 on the XGIMI MoGo 2 projector

TVs are nice, but nothing beats watching a good movie on a huge projection, curled up in your favorite blanket, next to your favorite people. The thing is, good projectors can get pricey, often more so than a TV. We have the right deal for you if you want to upgrade your movie nights! The XGIMI MoGo 2 projector is currently heavily discounted by $150, bringing the current price to just $250. Get the XGIMI MoGo 2 for just $250

There are some things you must know first. In order to get the XGIMI MoGo 2 for $250 from Amazon, you must be a Prime subscriber. New members can take advantage of the 30-day free trial Amazon offers. But if you don’t have Prime, there is also the option of getting the XGIMI MoGo 2 directly from XGIMI’s website, where it’s also $250. The main difference is that it will likely take longer to ship.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 is a great projector, considering its lower $250 price point right now. The lamp can output 400 lumens of brightness and is rated to last 25,000 hours. That means you would have to watch 12,500 2-hour movies for the light to die! It has an HD resolution, and the projection can be as large as 200 inches, which is pretty huge. It supports auto keystone correction, smart obstacle avoidance, and screen alignment.

The projection specs are only half of what makes this a great projector, though. It’s all the other features that make it stand out. For starters, the device is pretty portable, so you can take it on your adventures. And while it has no integrated battery, you can use a power bank as long as it can output 65W. Something like the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank will work great with this. Or, if you want to go big and watch movies on your weekend adventures, you can also check out another deal we featured today on the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with 200W Solar Panel.

Additionally, the device features Android TV 11 and has Chromecast built-in, so you can stream all your favorite videos straight from the device. It also has a couple of 8W speakers, making it a great standalone multimedia device.

We have no idea how long this deal will last, so go get your projector before it goes back to full price!

You might like

Comments