The amazing XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector is at a record-low price!

There are plenty of great portable projectors around these days, and prices are getting more accessible than ever. While those work great, we know many of you are much more demanding viewers. High-end projectors can get really pricey, but here’s an option for those who want the ultimate TV replacement at a more reasonable price. The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K is at a record-low price, saving you over $900! Buy the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K for just $769.99 ($929.01 off)

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned deals website. There is a limit of one unit per customer, and you’ll get a 90-day Woot! warranty. If you want a full manufacturer warranty or prefer shopping on Amazon, the projector is also on sale there for $793.99.

The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K is no joke. This is a serious projector that usually retails for a whopping $1,699. Getting it for just $769.99 is quite the steal, and it is an excellent opportunity for anyone who has been looking to get a premium projector.

As its name implies, it can project at a 4K resolution, which is already quite impressive for a projector. It’s also super bright at 1,500 lumens, has a 60Hz refresh rate, and can expand the projection up to 200 inches. The unit also comes with a couple of 8W Harman Kardon-powered speakers.

Another great thing about this projector is that it can work as a standalone device. It comes with Android TV 10.0. This means it has access to the Google Play Store, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps directly into the device. It also supports Google Cast, so you can beam content to it from other devices.

While very small at ‎8.58 x 8.19 x 5.35 inches, this isn’t really a portable projector. Sure, you can easily take it wherever you want, but it has no battery and needs to be plugged in. That said, it offers a superior viewing experience compared to actual portable projectors.

Sign up for this deal while you can. Woot! mentions the deal will last 12 more days or “until sold out.” Given the substantial discount, these might be flying off the shelves!

Extra deal: If you’re on a budget!

Yaber U11 Smart Projector Yaber U11 Smart Projector See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

We know spending $769.99 on a projector can still sting, no matter how steep the discount is. If you want to stretch your hard-earned cash further, here’s a really nice deal from one of our favorite projector brands. The Yaber U11 Smart Projector is only $169.99!

While it won’t be as impressive as the XGIMI option above, this projector is actually pretty amazing for what you’re paying. It can also project at up to 150 inches, but the resolution is more modest at Full HD. Its brightness is also less impressive, but still pretty good at 450 lumens. And it still comes with a pretty nice set of two 15W speakers.

This one also needs to be plugged in to work, so it has no integrated battery. While much more affordable, this projector still has access to the Google Play Store and all of its apps. It also helps that it happens to look really nice!