The brightest Google TV projector so far just debuted at IFA 2025

TL;DR XGIMI has unveiled the Horizon 20 Series with Google TV at IFA 2025.

The new projector lineup includes the Horizon 20, 20 Pro, and flagship 20 Max with 5,700 ISO lumens.

Pre-orders open on September 5 in the US and UK, with shipping beginning in October.

XGIMI is turning up the brightness in home entertainment. This afternoon at IFA 2025, the company introduced the Horizon 20 Series, its most luminous projectors yet, featuring Google TV. With this launch, XGIMI sets its sights squarely on home theater heavyweights like Epson and BenQ.

The Horizon 20 Series comes in three variants, the Horizon 20, 20 Pro, and flagship 20 Max, but it’s the Max that steals the spotlight. With 5,700 ISO lumens, it’s bright enough to hold its own against daylight or a well-lit living room. That puts it ahead of most portable Google TV projectors and even in the same conversation as mid-range home units from brands like Epson.

It’s also a huge step up from XGIMI’s own catalog, where the Horizon Ultra tops out at about 2,300 ISO lumens and the Horizon S Max at 3,100. The leap comes courtesy of an all-new X-Master Red Ring Lens and an RGB triple-laser architecture, designed to crank up brightness while keeping colors accurate.

Across the lineup, XGIMI covers the basics you’d expect from a serious home theater device. All three models support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, and IMAX Enhanced, so picture quality should feel cinematic rather than compromised. They also add lens shifting and optical zoom, which makes setup far less finicky. And for anyone tired of hacks and workarounds, you get the Google TV platform built in for all your streaming and app needs.

Finally, for gamers, XGIMI promises 1ms input lag, 240Hz refresh rates, and VRR, specs that should make these projectors feel as responsive as a TV. A new Pro Tuning Menu also gives players room to fine-tune the experience. To cap it off, the company is partnering with Assassin’s Creed: Shadows for a themed showcase, though it remains to be seen if that adds depth or just decoration.

XGIMI is showing off its new lineup at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Pre-orders in the US and UK open September 5, with shipping expected in October. Alongside the Horizon 20 Series, the company is also launching the Titan, a massive ultra-bright model aimed at large venues. Together, the Horizon 20 Series and Titan mark a clear expansion for XGIMI. The company isn’t just chasing the living room anymore; it’s earning a seat at the conference table too.

