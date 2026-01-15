Projector deal: XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus hits new record-low price!

Are you looking to get a good portable projector? Here’s an outstanding one at a record-low price. Check out this XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus deal! Buy the XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus portable projector for $319 ($180 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal”, so we’re not sure how long the deal will last.

The XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus is one of the company’s newest models, and it offers some upgrades over the similarly named XGIMI Elfin Flip. What’s the “Plus” all about? Well, the difference isn’t as significant, but given today’s discount, you would only pay $19 more for the XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus.

The projector keeps a nearly identical design, which is a good thing. It is sleek and about the size of a medium-sized book. The edge section doubles as a stand, making it convenient for both home and on-the-go use.

It can project a 1,080p image of up to 200 inches. The brightness level has also been upgraded from 400 lumens to 500 lumens. The contrast has also been upgraded to a 4,000:1 ratio. Things will certainly look better!

All that said, it isn’t only hardware that got a bump. This model also comes with Google TV instead of XGIMI OS. Not that XGIMI’s software is bad, but many of us already know and love Google TV. It makes everything more seamless, and it has Google Cast functionality.

Additionally, the remote control is now backlit, making it easy to use in the dark (which is most of the time you use a projector). The only downside is that it has no built-in battery, so you’ll have to plug it in whenever you want to use it. That’s not a deal breaker for everyone, though.

Again, this is a record-low price, and we’re not sure how long it will stick around. It has never been cheaper, and it’s a pretty new device!

Follow