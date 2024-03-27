Xfinity Mobile revamps Unlimited plans with more data, slashes prices per line

Xfinity

TL;DR Xfinity Mobile is launching revamped Unlimited plans.

Unlimited plans start at $40 per line, with $25 per line for four lines.

Unlimited and Unlimited Plus now offer more premium data.

Two years ago, Xfinity Mobile introduced three new Unlimited plans (Unlimited Intro, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Premium). Now the company is revamping its Unlimited plans once again to add extra savings and data.

Xfinity Mobile has announced it’s relaunching its Unlimited plans, reducing the number of options from three plans to two. This new plan structure gets rid of Unlimited Intro and Unlimited Premium to introduce Unlimited and reintroduce Unlimited Plus. A spokesperson for the Comcast-owned brand says that the revamped plans take the best features of all three tiers while simplifying the plans for our customers.

The Unlimited plan starts at $40 per line, with $25 per line when you get up to four lines. In the past, Unlimited Intro would start at $45, with $30 for each additional line. Although it still costs $60 for two lines, the price has gone down for one, three, and four lines.

Meanwhile, Unlimited Plus previously started at $55, but now starts at $50, with $35 per line for four lines. Same as with the Unlimited plan, this Plus plan costs the same for two lines, but costs less for one, three, and four lines.

Comcast

In addition to some savings, Xfinity is giving a little more data to subscribers as well. Unlimited and Unlimited Plus now come with 30GB and 50GB of premium data, respectively, before download and upload speeds are reduced. This is up from the 20GB and 30GB from before.

This new pricing structure now puts Xfinity’s service closer in line with what Spectrum Mobile offers. For comparison, Spectrum’s Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans start at $30 and $40, with the price per line staying the same regardless of how many lines you have.

