Xemu's emulator for original Xbox games is coming to Android

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR A paid Xbox emulator based on Xemu, called X1 Box, recently launched on Android.

The team behind Xemu is aware of the emulator and has issued a statement.

The team confirms that a free Android release of Xemu is on the way.

If you ever wanted to play original Xbox games on Android, without using the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, a new emulator called X1 Box is now available on the Google Play Store. Before you head over to the store page, know that you’ll first have to pay $7.99. If you’re not interested in throwing down money on an emulator, know that a free alternative is on the way.

The X1 Box app that recently emerged on the Play Store is embroiled in a bit of controversy as it’s a paid app based on an existing free emulator called Xemu. As a quick overview, Xemu is a free and open-source emulator that lets you play original Xbox games on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. While it doesn’t currently offer an option for Android, it appears that one is in the works.

Shortly after the X1 Box app rolled out, fans alerted the creators of Xemu. In a response post, the Xemu team said it was aware of the app and that they found it unfortunate that the developer of X1 Box didn’t reach out to collaborate on an official Xemu Android app. The team added that it will have a free official Android release eventually that “will make their app moot.”

At the moment, it appears that there is no timeline for when Xemu’s Android app will roll out. But if you can wait, you’ll be able to save yourself $8.

