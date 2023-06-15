The official Xbox Stereo Headset is down to just $19.99 for the first time

Matt Horne / Android Authority

We’re so used to being charged through the nose for the official tech accessories that it’s refreshing to see this fantastic deal on the official Xbox Stereo Headset today. The wired gaming headphones are down to just $19.99 right now, thanks to a Woot sale. Xbox Stereo Headset (wired) for $19.99 ($40 off)

Usually selling for $60, this markdown represents an all-time low price on the headset based on our tracking. For context, the lowest price at which the headset has ever been available new on Amazon is $44.99, and even the renewed model is around $39 from the retail giant.

Xbox Stereo Headset Xbox Stereo Headset The Xbox One Stereo Headset from Microsoft has an over-ear design to provide you with a comfortable fit during long gaming sessions. It's built with 40mm neodymium drivers capable of delivering rich stereo sound and a microphone that you can use to chat with teammates and friends. See price at Woot! Save $40.00

The headset, which is compatible with the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Windows, delivers high-quality, spatial sound to enhance your gaming experience. The lightweight headset features cushioned earcups for long gaming sessions and a flexible boom microphone that filters out background noise. On-ear controls allow for easy volume adjustments and microphone muting, and custom audio equalization is supported through the Xbox Accessories app.

Woot is owned by Amazon so you can be reassured of the legitimacy of this deal. Hit the widget above to learn more.

Comments