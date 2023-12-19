Grab yourself a $349 Xbox Series X deal in time for Xmas

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Wouldn’t you know it — the best Xbox Series X deal ever just dropped to bring some festive cheer. If that weren’t enough, ordering the gaming console from Amazon in the next few hours might even get it to you in time for Christmas Day. What a last-minute gift that would make to the gamer in your family, although you’d be forgiven for treating yourself instead. At just $349, it’s hard to refuse. Xbox Series X 1TB for $349 ($150 off)

It’s a remarkable offer and one which is sure to be snapped up almost immediately. Indeed, we’ve already seen it restock once due to huge demand. This is because the price of the most powerful Microsoft console didn’t budge from retail for three years, so a 30% price drop with no strings attached at this time of year is going to be more than a little popular.

Xbox Series X Xbox Series X The new Xbox console is here, but is the so-called "fastest, most powerful Xbox ever" worth buying? The latest and greatest Xbox yet brings a chunky design as well as a ton of power, although it's not the most innovative console ever. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

There are also similar discounts to be had on bundle deals. For instance, the Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle is $399, which is equivalent to getting the game for an additional $50. If you want the console bundled with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, it’s a total of $393.99 ($151 off). This might be the better option if you’re buying for a relative and you don’t know what game title would most excite them.

With a 1TB custom SSD, this PS5 rival offers ample storage for a vast library of games. It supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, with the potential to reach up to 120fps, ensuring smooth and detailed gameplay. It’s also backward compatible, allowing access to a wide range of Xbox games from previous generations. The console features a sleek, minimalist design, fitting seamlessly into various home entertainment setups.

We’re occasionally hesitant to spotlight deals such as this for the simple reason that it could easily be sold out by the time you’re reading this post. Hit the widget above to see if you caught the Xbox Series X deal in time.

