Xbox could launch its Google Play Store competitor soon

Since its lengthy court battle to acquire Activision Blizzard, we’ve known about Microsoft’s intentions to create its own mobile marketplace on Android and iOS. A newly discovered webpage suggests that the mobile store will finally become a reality in the very near future.

Xbox President Sarah Bond confirmed back in May that the Xbox Mobile Store would launch in July 2024. With two days left in the month, Xbox is running out of time to hit this deadline.

Although the company has yet to make an announcement, we could be in store for a reveal very soon. First spotted by Klobrille, Xbox has now put up a webpage for the Xbox Mobile Store. That webpage says “Coming Soon” along with a note to Xbox Insiders that reads:

Thank you for participating in the Xbox Insiders program. As part of our testing process, you have been placed in a holdback group and currently do not have access to this feature. Your support is invaluable to us, and we ask for your patience as we prepare for the public release. Stay connected with Xbox for further updates.

When Bond announced the firm’s mobile plans, she explained that the store would debut on the web first. She also confirmed that the first titles on the store would be first-party games, like Candy Crush and Minecraft. The store is expected to open to third-party games at a later date, but it’s unknown how long Xbox will wait to start catering to outside publishers.